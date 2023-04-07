Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Trading 0.2% Higher

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.84 and last traded at $17.79. 409,004 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 517,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Elme Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Elme Communities to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Elme Communities from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Elme Communities Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.29.

Elme Communities Increases Dividend

Elme Communities ( NYSE:ELME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.29). Elme Communities had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Elme Communities will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Elme Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Elme Communities’s payout ratio is currently -205.71%.

Elme Communities Company Profile

Elme Communities engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout the Washington metro region.

Further Reading

