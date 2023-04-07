Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Trading 0.2% Higher

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.84 and last traded at $17.79. 409,004 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 517,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.75.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ELME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Elme Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Elme Communities to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Elme Communities from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.
Elme Communities Stock Up 1.3 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.29.
Elme Communities Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Elme Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Elme Communities’s payout ratio is currently -205.71%.
Elme Communities Company Profile
Elme Communities engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout the Washington metro region.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elme Communities (ELME)
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play; Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
- FedEx Takes Flight; Analysts See More Gains Ahead
- Walmart Makes Moves for Efficiency with Robots to Spur Sales
Receive News & Ratings for Elme Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elme Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.