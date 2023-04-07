Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ (ELOX) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.87) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.52) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $13.51 EPS.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 34.0 %

ELOX traded up $1.43 on Thursday, reaching $5.64. 1,190,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,742. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $22.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.17. The company has a market cap of $12.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.69.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($2.92) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.97) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -14.33 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ELOX Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 179,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.21% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

