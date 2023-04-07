ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €18.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.00 ($19.57) target price on ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.50 ($13.59) price target on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.90 ($16.20) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($19.57) price objective on ENI in a report on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($17.93) target price on ENI in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($21.74) price target on ENI in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Shares of ETR:ENI opened at €13.53 ($14.71) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.83. ENI has a 1-year low of €10.45 ($11.36) and a 1-year high of €14.94 ($16.24). The business’s 50 day moving average is €13.46 and its 200-day moving average is €13.22.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

