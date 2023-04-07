Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 226.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,976,000 after acquiring an additional 23,495 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $795,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,101,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Enphase Energy Stock Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $191.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,907,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,676,295. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.67 and a twelve month high of $339.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 68.95, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54.
In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Enphase Energy Company Profile
Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.
