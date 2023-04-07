Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a report on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Envestnet from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Envestnet from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Envestnet from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.75.
Envestnet Trading Up 4.1 %
NYSE:ENV opened at $62.15 on Monday. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $41.72 and a 52 week high of $84.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.01 and a 200 day moving average of $57.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.67 and a beta of 1.22.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Envestnet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Envestnet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Envestnet by 0.4% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 40,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Envestnet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Envestnet by 1.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period.
Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data and Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.
