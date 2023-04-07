EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Acquired by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. grew its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 77.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in EQT were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQT. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at $497,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after buying an additional 6,319,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EQT by 19.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,038,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,550,057,000 after buying an additional 6,293,070 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at $163,646,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 66.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after buying an additional 4,423,003 shares in the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on EQT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on EQT from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on EQT from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on EQT in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.29.

EQT stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.47.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

