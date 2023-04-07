Essentra (LON:ESNT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $219.52

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 219.52 ($2.73) and traded as low as GBX 186.20 ($2.31). Essentra shares last traded at GBX 187.40 ($2.33), with a volume of 666,278 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.66) target price on shares of Essentra in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.48) price target on shares of Essentra in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Essentra Stock Up 2.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £580.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,924.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 213.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 219.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.17, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Essentra Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. Essentra’s payout ratio is currently -3,000.00%.

In other Essentra news, insider Paul J. Lester purchased 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 196 ($2.43) per share, for a total transaction of £21,952 ($27,262.79). Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Essentra Company Profile

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

