ETF Managers Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

ETF Managers Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 313,795 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,821 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services makes up about 1.0% of ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $21,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after acquiring an additional 14,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,579.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on FIS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.48.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.43. 5,721,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,259,764. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $48.57 and a one year high of $106.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.45.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.37%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

