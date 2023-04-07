ETF Managers Group LLC Purchases 350,771 Shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI)

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) by 76.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 809,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350,771 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned approximately 4.48% of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance worth $12,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $437,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,779,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Emfo LLC increased its holdings in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 285,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 131,775 shares in the last quarter. 15.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

In other news, insider John Mazarakis acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.19 per share, for a total transaction of $131,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 243,954 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,753.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Trading Up 2.1 %

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Cuts Dividend

Shares of REFI stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,489. The company has a market cap of $249.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of -0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average of $14.93. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $18.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.63%. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 103.30%.

A number of analysts have commented on REFI shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a report on Friday, March 10th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Profile

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators and property owners in the cannabis industry.

