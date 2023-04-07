ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 13,388 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

ETF Managers Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,388 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Discover Financial Services worth $16,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFS. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $1,591,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 78,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,180,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.60.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $97.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,770,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,066. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.04. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $121.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

Featured Articles

