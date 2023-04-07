Eukles Asset Management Acquires 484 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 41,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 347.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $2,776,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,699.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $2,776,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,699.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $278,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,126. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A. O. Smith Trading Down 0.0 %

AOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

NYSE AOS traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.60. 1,159,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,457. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.20. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $71.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.28.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $936.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.51 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

