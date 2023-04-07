Eukles Asset Management Acquires 724 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 179.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 217.9% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $1,038,200.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,607,594.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GILD traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.37. 3,729,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,881,916. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.11 and a 200-day moving average of $79.98.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 82.19%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

