Eukles Asset Management Buys 256 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 2.7% of Eukles Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Accenture by 10.9% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.5% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $575,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $281.70. 2,125,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,252,705. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $344.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.12.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,405,306.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Manish Sharma sold 3,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $966,543.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,840.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $2,892,455.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,158 shares in the company, valued at $12,405,306.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.00.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

