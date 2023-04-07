Eukles Asset Management Grows Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Gartner by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on IT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.00.

In other Gartner news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total value of $112,268.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,932,293.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Gartner news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $1,067,485.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total transaction of $112,268.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,932,293.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,031 shares of company stock valued at $15,047,172. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IT traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $313.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,308. The stock has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.28. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.39 and a fifty-two week high of $358.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $329.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 2,645.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

