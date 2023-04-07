Eukles Asset Management Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Eukles Asset Management cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Eukles Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,224,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,746,000 after purchasing an additional 733,494 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,825,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,587,000 after purchasing an additional 594,320 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 429.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 540,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,391,000 after purchasing an additional 438,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,779,000 after purchasing an additional 402,511 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 504,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,183,000 after purchasing an additional 261,158 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock remained flat at $88.85 during trading on Friday. 472,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,523. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.36. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $99.11. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

