Eukles Asset Management Purchases 1,536 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in Schlumberger by 4,920.1% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 4,487,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398,110 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,382,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 199.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,505,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,872,000 after buying an additional 2,333,583 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 178.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,547,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $127,371,000 after buying an additional 2,271,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 13.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,703,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $635,545,000 after buying an additional 2,058,147 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. HSBC raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research cut Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.13.

Insider Activity

Schlumberger Price Performance

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 33,063 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total value of $1,884,260.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,298.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 33,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total transaction of $1,884,260.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,298.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 204,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,689,220.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 265,453 shares of company stock worth $14,955,915. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLB traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.62. The company had a trading volume of 6,734,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,911,453. The company has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.45. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.