Eukles Asset Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Eukles Asset Management reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,464 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,103,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,083,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,733 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 44,250,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,718,000 after buying an additional 951,579 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,578,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,010,294,000 after buying an additional 1,078,675 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,991,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,203,865,000 after buying an additional 89,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 23,903,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $872,229,000 after buying an additional 1,350,158 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.49. 7,399,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,963,636. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.39 and its 200-day moving average is $39.35. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The company has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

