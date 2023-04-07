Eukles Asset Management Sells 296 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Eukles Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Chemed makes up 2.0% of Eukles Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Chemed were worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Chemed by 13.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Chemed in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 29.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total transaction of $1,014,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,613 shares in the company, valued at $61,696,707.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total transaction of $1,014,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,613 shares in the company, valued at $61,696,707.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.25, for a total transaction of $2,093,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,696,799.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,450 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chemed Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemed in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chemed from $545.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of NYSE CHE traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $548.81. The company had a trading volume of 48,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,531. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $516.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $496.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.53. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $430.16 and a 1 year high of $553.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.09. Chemed had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 41.54%. The firm had revenue of $546.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 20.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

Chemed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Further Reading

