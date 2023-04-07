EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock Price Down 9.1% Following Insider Selling

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 9.1% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 169,888 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 231,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Specifically, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 15,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $145,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,307,213.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 15,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $145,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,307,213.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Sarah Michelle Jordan sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $31,757.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 86,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,028 shares of company stock valued at $466,621 in the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on EVCM shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on EverCommerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

EverCommerce Stock Down 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average of $8.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $161.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.94 million. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 9.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVCM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EverCommerce by 18.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in EverCommerce by 70.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 33,532 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in EverCommerce in the first quarter valued at about $2,153,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in EverCommerce by 166.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,843 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in EverCommerce by 130.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 15,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Further Reading

