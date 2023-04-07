Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) PT Lowered to $29.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Excelerate Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.50.

EE stock opened at $22.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day moving average of $24.20. Excelerate Energy has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $31.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EE. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 21.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

