Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Sold by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,895,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $531,477,000 after acquiring an additional 338,589 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,284,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $490,546,000 after acquiring an additional 220,099 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,019,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,152,000 after acquiring an additional 423,520 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,675,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,397,000 after acquiring an additional 501,571 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,366,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $254,133.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 317,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,126.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $254,133.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 317,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,126.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $434,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,171.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 237,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,212,089. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelixis Trading Up 3.0 %

EXEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Exelixis from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Exelixis in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Exelixis from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of EXEL opened at $20.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.89. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $23.29.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $423.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.71 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

