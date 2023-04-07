Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,579 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.42% of Exponent worth $21,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindenwold Advisors increased its position in shares of Exponent by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Exponent by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Exponent by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Exponent by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Exponent by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Exponent

In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $199,856.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,641.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 1,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total transaction of $106,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,665,015.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,875 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $199,856.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,641.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,275 shares of company stock valued at $455,120 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exponent Stock Down 0.4 %

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Exponent in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $97.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.84 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.79. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.97 and a 52-week high of $112.75.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $112.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.47 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Exponent Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.06%.

About Exponent

(Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health segments. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment includes technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Featured Articles

