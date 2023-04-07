Express (NYSE:EXPR) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Express from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.
Express Stock Performance
Shares of EXPR opened at $0.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.55 million, a P/E ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Express has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $4.02.
Insider Transactions at Express
In other news, Director Yehuda Shmidman acquired 5,434,783 shares of Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,001.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,434,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,000,001.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Express
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPR. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Express in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Express by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,462,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 746,296 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Express during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Express by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 13,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. 48.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Express
Express, Inc is a dual gender apparel and accessories brand. It operates retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, located primarily in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers, outlet centers, and street locations. The company reports results as a single segment, which includes the operation of its Express brick-and-mortar retail and outlet stores, eCommerce operations, and franchise operations.
