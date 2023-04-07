F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Raymond James

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FNB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of F.N.B. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Stephens started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.08.

F.N.B. Price Performance

NYSE:FNB opened at $11.32 on Thursday. F.N.B. has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.21.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.26 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.67%.

Insider Transactions at F.N.B.

In other news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,921.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,921.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William B. Campbell purchased 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,631.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,580.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 0.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 284,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 320,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 2.5% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 84,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 4.1% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

