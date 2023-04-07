Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Fastenal by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Fastenal by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after acquiring an additional 36,709 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Fastenal by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In related news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.48. 3,076,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,131,271. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.95. The company has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $59.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.88.

Fastenal Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.