Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) PT Lowered to $1.00

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $3.50 to $1.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.25.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing stock opened at $0.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $7.91.

Insider Transactions at Fathom Digital Manufacturing

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fathom Digital Manufacturing

In other news, CEO Ryan Martin sold 66,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $94,756.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,691,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,223.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,124 shares of company stock valued at $113,789. 63.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Company Profile

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, urethane casting, and chemical etching.

