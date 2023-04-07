FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $4.30 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of FedEx in a report released on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore now anticipates that the shipping service provider will post earnings per share of $4.30 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.20. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for FedEx’s current full-year earnings is $14.94 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FedEx’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.46 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $18.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $25.35 EPS.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FDX. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.41.

Shares of FDX opened at $232.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.44. FedEx has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $248.76. The stock has a market cap of $58.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 39.72%.

In other FedEx news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,120,967.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 43.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 101.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 553.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

