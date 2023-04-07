Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Regency Capital Management Inc. DE

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE reduced its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Ferguson accounts for approximately 5.0% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,327,000 after buying an additional 191,587 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,666,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,926,000 after buying an additional 382,261 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,412,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Ferguson by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,755,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,037,000 after purchasing an additional 514,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ferguson by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,094,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,575,000 after purchasing an additional 707,774 shares in the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FERG traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,135,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,480. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $99.16 and a 12 month high of $149.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.38.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 45.56% and a net margin of 6.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FERG. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Ferguson from £114 ($141.58) to £128 ($158.97) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America lowered Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Ferguson from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,448.82.

Ferguson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.