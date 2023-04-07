Financial Council Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Financial Council Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 3.6% of Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000.

SPYV stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.53. 6,841,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,445,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.20. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $42.97.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

