Financial Council Asset Management Inc Increases Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Financial Council Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,173 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 196,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after buying an additional 24,224 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,296,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,491,000 after purchasing an additional 29,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.23. 1,505,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,533. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.72. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $27.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.