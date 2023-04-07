Financial Council Asset Management Inc Takes $222,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Financial Council Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,742 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.46. 2,782,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,109,141. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $127.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.13.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

