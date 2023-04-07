Financial Council Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Financial Council Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating) by 72.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,263 shares during the period. Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 414.4% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 2,726.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 1,975.0% in the fourth quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

TFI traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $47.16. The company had a trading volume of 330,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,280. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.43 and a 1 year high of $47.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.57.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

