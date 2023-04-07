Financial Guidance Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Financial Guidance Group Inc. decreased its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,688 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 39,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 13,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $38.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.16. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $29.43 and a 52 week high of $64.77.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

