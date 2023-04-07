Financial Guidance Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Financial Guidance Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $154.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $165.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.54.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.