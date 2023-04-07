Finning International (TSE:FTT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.38

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$32.38 and traded as high as C$35.00. Finning International shares last traded at C$34.40, with a volume of 705,643 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Finning International from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. CIBC raised their price objective on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bankshares lowered Finning International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Finning International from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.14.

Finning International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$35.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$32.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.72.

Finning International Announces Dividend

About Finning International

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

(Get Rating)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

Featured Stories

