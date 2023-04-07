First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Price Target Cut to $32.00

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FBMS. StockNews.com lowered First Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Hovde Group lowered First Bancshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.80.

First Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FBMS traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.93. 102,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,977. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.78. First Bancshares has a one year low of $24.33 and a one year high of $35.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $774.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.90.

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FBMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.12). First Bancshares had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that First Bancshares will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in First Bancshares by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in First Bancshares by 476.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

First Bancshares Company Profile

First Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company which engages in banking services such as personal and business, which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

