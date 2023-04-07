First Bank & Trust Grows Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

First Bank & Trust grew its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 989.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Stock Performance

PPL traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $28.55. 4,524,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,360,931. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.77. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPL

In other PPL news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PPL to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on PPL in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

About PPL

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.