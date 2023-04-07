First Bank & Trust Has $1.40 Million Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

First Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,587 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 104.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 18,879 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $20,932,000 after buying an additional 58,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WBA. StockNews.com began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.78. 5,632,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,279,421. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $47.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -52.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,559,632.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

