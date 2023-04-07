First Bank & Trust Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

First Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 847.4% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCI traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.42. 1,149,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,214,936. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.71 and a 52 week high of $199.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.92. The firm has a market cap of $58.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 162.18%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.07.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

