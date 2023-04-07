First Bank & Trust Has $2.81 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 0.8% of First Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.59.

In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total transaction of $8,166,286.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,096,653.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $256.90. 1,026,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,637,439. The company has a market capitalization of $89.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $242.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.15.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

