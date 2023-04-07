First Bank & Trust Purchases 4,314 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

First Bank & Trust increased its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Avantor were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Avantor by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,178,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,241,000 after buying an additional 128,776 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its position in Avantor by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Avantor by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 607,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,524,000 after purchasing an additional 143,918 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 43,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Avantor by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AVTR traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,833,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,955,932. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.34. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 9.14%. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVTR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Avantor in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Avantor from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.27.

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,914 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $97,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,914 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $97,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $74,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,331 shares of company stock worth $456,616 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

