First Bank & Trust Purchases 854 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.73.

Cintas Stock Performance

Cintas stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $451.73. The company had a trading volume of 238,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,421. The firm has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $343.86 and a one year high of $470.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $441.81 and a 200 day moving average of $434.74.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.