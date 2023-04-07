First Bank & Trust Sells 2,776 Shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

First Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Coastal Financial were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 678,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 639,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,969 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,015,000 after acquiring an additional 14,256 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after buying an additional 12,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Coastal Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCB traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.18. 59,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,862. The company has a market capitalization of $438.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Coastal Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $29.91 and a 52-week high of $54.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.26.

Insider Activity at Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial ( NASDAQ:CCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $96.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.60 million. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Coastal Financial Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Coastal Financial news, CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 5,000 shares of Coastal Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $226,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,679.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coastal Financial news, CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 5,000 shares of Coastal Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $226,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,679.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 3,000 shares of Coastal Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $133,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,217 shares in the company, valued at $12,235,562.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,429 shares of company stock valued at $379,408. Corporate insiders own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

Coastal Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Community Bank and CCBX segments. The Community Bank segment is involved in banking products and services to consumers and small to medium sized businesses in the broader Puget Sound region in the state of Washington.

