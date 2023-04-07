First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

First Financial Bancorp. Price Performance

FFBC stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.07. 263,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.06. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.07.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $245.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.77 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 28.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.83%.

Insider Activity

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, insider Claude E. Davis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $638,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,398.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial Bancorp.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 20.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 721,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,203,000 after buying an additional 120,596 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the third quarter worth $92,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 1,001,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,262,000 after buying an additional 243,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the third quarter valued at about $936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.