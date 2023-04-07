First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FHB. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.20.

First Hawaiian Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of First Hawaiian stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $20.22. 871,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,974. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.33. First Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $28.43. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $219.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.39 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 50.24%.

Insider Transactions at First Hawaiian

In other news, CEO Robert S. Harrison acquired 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $507,835.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 350,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,573,202.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Hawaiian

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 355.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

