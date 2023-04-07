First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $17.50 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First of Long Island in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut First of Long Island from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

First of Long Island Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.73. The stock had a trading volume of 123,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average is $17.40. First of Long Island has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $20.13. The company has a market cap of $286.55 million, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First of Long Island

First of Long Island Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 1,262.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 249.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 2,165.3% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First of Long Island in the third quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

