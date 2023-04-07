First Pacific Financial Boosts Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

First Pacific Financial raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals makes up about 0.6% of First Pacific Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD traded down $1.88 on Friday, hitting $282.00. 869,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,872. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.88 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $285.33 and a 200-day moving average of $283.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 68.69%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

