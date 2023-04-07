First Pacific Financial Boosts Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,690,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,861,697,000 after buying an additional 598,783 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,482,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,588,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070,739 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,704,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $802,625,000 after acquiring an additional 162,854 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2,626.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,556,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,909,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,194,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $39.26. The company had a trading volume of 8,402,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,105,062. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $67.18.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.54.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $1,950,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 757,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,974,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,691 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

