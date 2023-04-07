First Pacific Financial Buys 84 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Briar Hall Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Briar Hall Management LLC now owns 26,352,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,760,529,000 after acquiring an additional 520,540 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,609,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,626,363,000 after acquiring an additional 215,823 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,063,000 after purchasing an additional 326,412 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,805,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,363,000 after purchasing an additional 562,273 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,489,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,740,000 after purchasing an additional 67,298 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITW. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $227.70. 1,061,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,169. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $253.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.20. The firm has a market cap of $69.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

See Also

