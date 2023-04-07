First Pacific Financial Purchases 396 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

First Pacific Financial boosted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in American Tower were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 12,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 159.7% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Up 1.0 %

AMT stock traded up $2.00 on Friday, hitting $206.69. 1,273,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,294,007. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $282.47. The stock has a market cap of $96.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.50%.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total transaction of $371,385.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,685.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.76.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.